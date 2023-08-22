Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) marked the occasion of World Entrepreneurship Day with a spectacular event that brought together esteemed industry leaders, entrepreneurs and aspiring innovators. The event, organised by CIMP's Business Incubation & Innovation Foundation, took place at the institute's auditorium on August 21, 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar, and witnessed the active participation of prominent Bihar-based industrialists and entrepreneurs.

The event commenced with a warm welcome by Prof (Dr) Rana Singh, Director of CIMP. Dr Singh extended his greetings to the distinguished guests, dignitaries and the audience at large. In his opening address, Dr Rana Singh emphasised the vital role of entrepreneurs as modern-day pioneers driving economic growth, drawing parallels between their efforts and those of dedicated farmers contributing to the nation's progress.

The event featured an engaging lineup of speakers who shared their insights and experiences. Dr Hanif Mevati, Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, delivered an enlightening talk on the historical significance of entrepreneurship and its pivotal role in shaping economies.

Pradeep Kumar from MSME Patna introduced the audience to the Vishwakarma Yojna and emphasised the importance of MSMEs in fostering economic development.

Satpal Azad, Deputy General Manager of NABARD, Bihar Regional Office, stressed the value of success and focused efforts for entrepreneurs. He also highlighted NABARD's commitment to promoting entrepreneurship through various initiatives.

Sachin Chandra, Director of CII Bihar State Council and Swadha Developers, delved into the challenges and opportunities of digital entrepreneurship. He discussed critical issues such as digitalisation, cyber security, data analysis and its application for growth.

Neeraj Kumar Nir, Founder and Chairman of Aishwarya Group of Companies, who was also the keynote speaker of the event, shared his personal journey from trading to manufacturing and offered valuable insights into the path of a successful entrepreneur. He underscored the significance of thinking big while remaining grounded and encouraged the growth of agro-based industries.

Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar, Sameer Mahaseth, took the stage to enlighten the audience about the glory of Bihar and the importance of the breakeven point in strategic entrepreneurial management. He provided valuable guidance to the young audience, emphasising the habits essential for achieving success in the world of entrepreneurship.

Kumod Kumar, Chief Administrative Officer of CIMP and also the CEO of CIMP-BIIF, concluded the event with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks. He expressed gratitude to the guests, participants, faculty members, students, staff and other dignitaries present during the session.

Following the inaugural session, an engaging panel discussion took place, featuring esteemed panellists including Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, Founder of Global Beauty Secrets; Sourendra Kumar, Business Owner of the unicorn start-up Elastic Run; Robin Nagar from Valley Culture, a Uttarakhand-based startup; and Atul Kumar, Cluster Head of IDFC First Bank's Bihar region. The discussion was expertly moderated by Priya Nath, City Lead - Patna of Headstart Network