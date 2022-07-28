On August 3, Delhi University's Academic Council will meet to discuss the syllabus of the first semester of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). In this regard, the university's Standing Committee has put forward resolutions that will come up for approval in the meeting, as stated in a report by PTI. Furthermore, the new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

In February 2022, the DU's top decision-making body, the Executive Council (EC), approved the UGCF-2022 as formulated by the National Education Policy (NEP) Cell. Now, the Academic Council, chaired by the DU's Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh, will meet on August 3 to come to a conclusion regarding the syllabi of the FYUP, as stated in a report by PTI.

It is expected that the syllabi for 100 UG courses will be discussed during the meeting. Some of the courses are: BA (Hons) Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc Electronic Science and BSc (H) Microbiology.

Moreover, the syllabi have been prepared by the course committee, comprising of five professors (two from the respective departments and three college professors) and is passed by a standing committee. The syllabi will now be presented to the Academic Council (AC). Following the AC's approval, the syllabi will be taken up by the EC.

Additionally, the AC will also take into the account the recommendations of an inspection committee constituted by the VC for starting an MS in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics course with an intake of two seats per year at the University College of Medical Sciences from this academic year, subject to approval from the funding agency.

The DU said that the university had implemented FYUP in 2013 but the programme was scrapped by the Centre. However, this time, the FYUP will be different from the previous one, the varsity added.