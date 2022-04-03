From March 31 to April 2, 2022 — Gajajyoti 2022 — the techno-cultural festival, was held at Centurion University. Students from Nigeria, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and different parts of India enrolled in the university were part of this cultural extravaganza. The programme was organised in association with the Students Affairs division of the university.

The event was inaugurated with Vice-President of the university Prof DN Rao lighting the lamp. Programmes from students included mega expo, open mic, face-painting and roadshow, art, craft, waste-to-wealth exhibition, street play, street music, fashion show, dance music show and DJ night and film songs were played as well.

Through the song and dance performances of their respective countries, the students tried to present the uniqueness of the cultural heritage of their land. The inter-cultural exchanges were also reflected in the programme when Nigerian students mesmerised the audience with her beautiful rendition of a Hindi song. A few faculty members of the university also enthralled the audience with their performances during the event. The highlight of the programme was the inclusion of students and the cultures of different countries on one platform.

The programme concluded with Prof (Dr) Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, addressing the gathering. She stressed the role of culture in building the character and all-round development of students. She also reminded the teachers of their responsibility towards the character-building of students. Prof Pattnaik thanked the students and all the people associated with this event for this wonderful bouquet of cultural extravaganza. She also awarded prizes to the sportspersons of the university who were winners in the sports competitions recently organised by the university.

After the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions, this was the first cultural programme that was organised at the university. This three-day programme was organised at the university. The organisers of the programme ensured adherence to the guidelines related to COVID-19.