Birla Global University (BGU) celebrated its sixth Foundation Day on Friday, April 1, 2022, which incidentally falls on Utkal Divas, the auspicious Foundation Day of Odisha. Celebrated sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak, Director-General, National Gallery of Modern Art delivered the Foundation Day lecture. In his Foundation Day address, Gadanayak discussed various aspects of the vast culture of the country along with stone-carving and the making of beautiful sculptures. He also said how he has conversations with rocks of different kinds and nature while sculpting and how rocks have the power to transcend one to supreme consciousness. He called the attention of the students to the rich culture and heritage of the land and collective life, how even centuries ago, Odias have displayed their prowess in art, culture, science, architecture, management and philosophy citing the example of Konark Sun Temple.

Gadanayak will be sculpting the proposed statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate. His most famous projects include Gandhi's Dandi March statue in Rajghat. His works have found place in London as well.

Guest of Honour Nivedita Mishra, an eminent sculptor, shared a powerful message on Shakti and defined Shakti as the undivided part of Shiva, a power and pleasure that one feels in them.

In his welcome address, Prof PP Mathur, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University focused on the contribution of the founders of Birla Global University, late BK Birla and late Sarala Birla in the field of art, culture and education. He also appreciated the efforts made by the faculty and staff members toward the growth of the university.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr BK Das, Registrar, BGU, said that it is a proud moment for all the members of the BGU family as they were celebrating the sixth Foundation Day of Birla Global University along with Utkal Divas. The ceremony was held in the university seminar hall and was inaugurated by Gadanayak with the traditional lighting of the lamp along with rendering of Saraswati Vandana followed by a rendition of the State Anthem, Bande Utkala Janani.