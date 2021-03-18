Students of Saveetha School of Law have excelled in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Civil-Judge Exam (TNPSC Civil Judge) Examination 2020, the result of which was declared by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), six are students of Saveetha Schoool of Law. Three students from the school placed in the top 10 merit list - Sunil Vinodh SA (Rank 1, age 26), Sanmiha L (Rank 5, age 23) and Hariharasudhan J (Rank 10, age 23). Other successful students of Saveetha School of Law are MVijay Rajkumar, Suganya Sri and Sharmila.

Expressing happiness over the excellent performance of Saveetha School of Law, Dr NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences said, "Saveetha School of Law students have been excelling every year and getting success in various competitive exams and campus placement due to its quality education, innovative teaching-learning process and efforts of faculty members."

Dr Asha Sundaram, Principal Saveetha School of Law (SSL) congratulated and advised them to be fair and equitable in their positions and work with sincerity and dedication. "Saveetha School of Law would relentlessly train and develop competent law graduates who would become responsible judges and Civil Servants in the near future."