Statewide protests erupt in Arunachal over illegal immigrant issue; thousands rally for indigenous rights

A massive statewide protest is sweeping across Arunachal Pradesh, with several participants joining rallies demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants, particularly targeting the Chakma and Hajong communities. The protests, spearheaded by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), began on June 9 and have since drawn widespread support from district student bodies and indigenous communities alike.

“Around 2,000-3,000 participants have joined the state-wide protests, extending solidarity with the AAPSU.” said Takhe Mai*, an organiser.

The alleged illegal settlement of the Chakma and Hajong refugees – belonging to Buddhist and Hindu communities, respectively – who migrated from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh in the 1970s has driven the protest.

Participants in the protest claim the communities have not only encroached on the tribal land and forests but have also posed a threat to the region’s electoral and cultural integrity.

“This is not just about numbers. It’s about our identity, our land, and our constitutional rights,” said Dozi Tana Tara, President of AAPSU, while addressing protestors in Itanagar. “The time for complacency is over. The government must act decisively”, he added, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Student unions from across the state, including the All Changlang District Students’ Union, have extended their solidarity to the protest.

“Being an Arunachali, I feel deeply sentimental about our land and its encroachment,” said Ahuntang Tikhak from Changlang district, speaking to EdexLive. “These issues have been going on since the 1970s. The Chakma and Hajong have taken over our land, and now they are even turning into proxy voters.” He alleged that the Election Commission of India has identified proxy voter activities in the region – raising serious concerns about electoral fairness.

Tikhak further said that while they are not against providing humanitarian aid to refugees, when it comes to illegal immigrants, there must be proper demarcation or resettlement, “either with clear legal boundaries or deportation”.

Protesters are demanding a comprehensive review and cleansing of the state’s electoral roll, immediate removal of non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (non-APST) voters, and deportation of all illegal immigrants without any further delay.

Slogans like "Say No to Demographic Invasion! Protect Our Land, Identity, and Future!" echo across rally sites.

While the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government have assured action, including deportation plans, court proceedings are still underway, and a concrete resolution remains pending. “Today, we have submitted a 12-point memorandum to the MHA via the state chief secretary, urging quick implementation of central directives, and we are looking forward to responses from the government,” added Takhe Mai*.

With the socio-political and cultural issues brewing for decades and with AAPSU now giving a clarion call, representing the voice of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh, it is to be seen how the state government and Centre are going to attend to this.

*Name changed to protect the source's identity