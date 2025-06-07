NEET-PG 2025 city application window to reopen on THIS date | Here are other important dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the City Allotment Forms for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will be reopened.

Yesterday, June 6, the Supreme Court of India granted permission for the NBEMS to conduct the exam on August 3. In a notification released today, June 7 confirming the matter, the NBEMS announced that candidates have to submit their city preferences for the exam.

The NBEMS stated that they have to conduct the exam in more cities than before to accommodate over two lakh aspirants in a single shift. As a result, it will release the city application form on June 13.

Candidates are directed to submit their preferences by June 17, when the application window would close.

The NBE informed candidates that only cities where test centres were available would be visible to them at the time of their application, and reminded them that the seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the important dates:

June 13 - June 17:

City Application Window to be open

June 20 - June 22:

Edit Window to be open

June 21:

Candidates to be informed of their exam cities

June 31 :

Admit cards issued

August 3:

Date of NEET-PG 2025 (9 am - 12.30 pm)

September 3:

Results to be declared