Breaking

NEET-PG 2025 city application window to reopen on THIS date | Here are other important dates

The NBEMS stated that they need to conduct the exam in more cities than before to accommodate over two lakh aspirants in a single shift, and asked candidates to resubmit preferences
Representative image
Representative imagePic: Express
Published on

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the City Allotment Forms for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will be reopened. 

Yesterday, June 6, the Supreme Court of India granted permission for the NBEMS to conduct the exam on August 3. In a notification released today, June 7 confirming the matter, the NBEMS announced that candidates have to submit their city preferences for the exam. 

The NBEMS stated that they have to conduct the exam in more cities than before to accommodate over two lakh aspirants in a single shift. As a result, it will release the city application form on June 13. 

Candidates are directed to submit their preferences by June 17, when the application window would close.

The NBE informed candidates that only cities where test centres were available would be visible to them at the time of their application, and reminded them that the seats will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Here are the important dates: 

  1. June 13 - June 17: 

City Application Window to be open 

  1. June 20 - June 22: 

Edit Window to be open

  1. June 21: 

Candidates to be informed of their exam cities

  1. June 31

Admit cards issued 

  1. August 3: 

Date of NEET-PG 2025 (9 am - 12.30 pm)

  1. September 3: 

Results to be declared

NEET PG
NBEMS
NEET PG 2025
NEET PG 2025 exam date
NEET PG 2025 postponement

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com