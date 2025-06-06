NEET-PG 2025: Supreme Court allows NBEMS to postpone exam to August 3

In a key development for medical aspirants across the country, the Supreme Court today, June 6, granted permission to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination to August 3, 2025.

This comes after NBEMS approached the apex court earlier this week, seeking urgent relief to defer the exam that was originally mandated to be conducted in two shifts on June 15, following the court’s May 30 order.

On May 30, the apex court ordered that the exam be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency, in response to petitions filed by medical associations and NEET-PG aspirants.

The board had cited major logistical constraints in implementing the single-shift format within such a short timeline. In a letter submitted on June 4, NBEMS informed the court that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), its technology partner, had expressed the infeasibility of conducting the exam on June 15 due to inadequate time and infrastructure.

NBEMS further explained that reorganising the examination to a single shift would require reopening the application portal for city preference edits, securing additional centres, and coordinating with multiple agencies, a process that would need at least several weeks.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court acknowledged the operational challenges outlined by the board and allowed the extension, thereby clearing the way for the exam to be held on Sunday, August 3.

More than 2.42 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET PG 2025 exam, which is held for admissions into postgraduate medical courses across India.