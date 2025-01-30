Birthright Citizenship Bill introduced in US Senate

Senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt have introduced a bill in the US Senate to restrict birthright citizenship. The bill would limit birthright citizenship to children of legal immigrants, US citizens, or lawful permanent residents, excluding children of illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas, reported PTI today, Thursday, January 30.

Reasoning behind the bill

The Senators argue that birthright citizenship is exploited and acts as a major pull factor for illegal immigration and a weakness for national security.

This bill follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which aimed to address birthright citizenship but was blocked by a federal judge in Washington state.

The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that in 2023, 2,25,000 to 2,50,000 births were to illegal immigrants, making up nearly 7% of total births in the US.



Key issues

Senator Graham emphasised birth tourism, where wealthy individuals from countries like China come to the US to give birth and secure American citizenship for their children.

The Senators argue that the promise of US citizenship for children born in the country incentivises illegal migration.

The Senators believe it’s time for the US to restrict birthright citizenship to align with the rest of the world’s practices.

Senator Britt emphasised that the bill would help protect US sovereignty and disincentivise illegal migration, ensuring that the country’s citizenship practices are stronger and more aligned with those of other nations.



Birthright citizenship abuse

The Senators referenced a September 2024 case where two individuals in California were convicted of operating a birth tourism scheme, primarily involving wealthy Chinese clients.

A 2022 Senate report revealed a birthing company catering to wives of Russian oligarchs and other high-profile figures.

The bill specifies that only children born to a US citizen, a lawful permanent resident, or an alien in active military service can receive US citizenship.

The bill applies only to children born after the date of enactment, meaning it would not retroactively affect those already born under the current rules.