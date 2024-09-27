NEET-PG SC case: "For them, it's all a GAME now," NEET-PG candidate after Union of India's no-show at hearing

So, the NEET-PG case was heard today but it did not really go forward...

Turns out that the those representing Union Of India were not present for the hearing today, September 27. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asserted that the Union of India, who was issued a notice during the last hearing, needs to be there.

Well, the good news is that the National Board of Examination (NBE), who was also issued a notice, has sent their response.

When Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija, representing the 19 candidates who filed the petition brought up the topic of counselling, which was started on September 20 and is a major pain point for the candidates, the CJI said that it would be discussed on September 30.

The case has been scheduled for Monday, September 30.

The students are certainly disappointed. One student, Dr Reema Singh, shared that they expected the matter to end today. "We expected this to end today and again the lawyer from their side is not present," she shared, dismayed.

She says emphatically, "For them, it's all a game now." She went on to add that this has been very disappointing for them.

It may be recalled that the NEET PG candidates had filed a petition seeking answer keys from the NBE in light of the two-shift exam, normalisation and rank inflation.

They had also filed an additional affidavit regarding the lack of information regarding counselling, which began on September 20 at 5 pm.