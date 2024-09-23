RG Kar Supreme Court hearing rescheduled to October 1

On October 1, Tuesday, the suo-motu case of the female doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will be taken up by the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala. This happened today, Monday, September 23.

Citing urgent reasons, a counsel for one of the parties of the case requested that the hearing, listed on September 27, be listed for October 1.

"We will list it on hearing on next Tuesday that is October 1," the CJI said, stated a report by PTI.

It may be recalled that just last week, the sit-in protest at Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata was called off after final talks with the Government of West Bengal.

The protests and meetings happened to demand justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who died on August 9 at RG Kar after being raped.

On the September 17 hearing of the case, the judges seemed disturbed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) findings but did not reveal any details.

A status report from CBI was also sought with regard to the financial irregularities of the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh.

They also asked the protesting doctors to get back to work and that no action will be taken against them for the same.