Kolkata junior doctors to meet Bengal Chief Secretary AGAIN today at 6.30 pm

In another round of discussion with the state administration regarding the RG Kar rape-murder incident, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) is expected to meet the state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant today, September 18 at 6.30 pm.

This meeting comes a day after the Bengal government transferred key officials, including Commissioner of Police Vineeth Kumar Goyal, the Director of Medical Education (DME), and the Director of Health Sciences (DHS), as stated in the minutes of the meeting released on September 16.

To recall, the first meeting between the protesting doctors and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took place on the night of September 16, Monday. During this two-hour long discussion, the state administration agreed to fulfil the demands of the junior doctors, which included justice for the rape victim, transfer of top health department officials and safety measures in medical colleges and hospitals.

However, the WBJDF called this a ‘partial victory’, emphasising that some of their demands are yet to be met.

Today, September 18, the medics sent another email to the Chief Secretary, requesting a follow-up meeting at the state secretariat.

“In reference to our last meeting with our Hon'ble CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five-point demands which were left unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th point, concerning the development of healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture,” the email sent this morning, read.

During Monday’s meeting with the Bengal CM, the doctors were told that a special task force would be constituted to address these issues.

Now, the WBJDF is expected to meet the state administration and the members of the task force to discuss these security-related issues, one of the protesting doctors informed.