For "final" time, gov't proposes meeting between protesting doctors and CM Mamata Banerjee today, 5 pm

For the fifth and what they say is the "final time", the Government of West Bengal has invited protesting doctors for a meeting at 5 pm, today, Monday, September 16, at the residence of Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat.

"We trust that good sense will prevail, and as mutually agreed and as per your statement to the media day before- there will be no live streaming or videography of the meeting, given that the matter is sub judice in the highest court of the country. Instead, the minutes of the meeting will be recorded and signed by both parties," said the email from Chief Secretary of Government of West Bengal, Dr Manoj Pant.

Via the email, Pant also requested that the same delegation arrive for this meeting as well.

The letter also referred to the September 9 order of the Supreme Court which had asked the doctors to return to duty by 5 pm on September 10, "it is our bounden duty, as law-abiding citizens, to follow and adhere to the apex court's directive", it said.

It may be recalled that on Saturday, September 14, when the delegation of protesting doctors, who were on a sit-in protest at Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata from September 10, reached CM Banerjee's residence, there was a delay owing to their demand of lie-streaming the event.

When their demand was denied, they agreed to minutes of meeting but by then, the officials informed that it was to late for a meeting.