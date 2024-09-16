Ex-principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh was "found deceptive" regarding vital details of case: CBI

The forensic report of the polygraph test of former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh suggests that he, on purpose, tried to deceive the investigating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stated an exclusive report by India Today. This is in connection with the rape-murder of a female doctor at the institute on August 9.

As per the remand note of CBI, which India Today gained access to, Dr Ghosh did not have the intention to file a First Information Report (FIR) in connection to the rape-murder case. The FIR was eventually filed by the vice-principal, passing it off as a suicide, stated the India Today exclusive report.

Dr Ghosh, even though he was in touch with the officer in-charge at Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, regarding the semi-naked state in which the body was found, Dr Ghosh tried to downplay the rape. The report mentioned that he was "found deceptive" when it came to important points related to the case which has shaken the entire medical system of the country.

It may be noted that Dr Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analyst (LVA) and polygraph tests during the CBI investigations.

It may also be noted that Dr Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were sent to CBI custody till tomorrow, September 17, which is also date of the Supreme Court suo motu case.