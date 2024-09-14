"I'm your Didi, I will deal with your demands": CM Mamata Banerjee addresses protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee met protesting doctors outside Swasthya Bhawan today, Saturday amidst slogans of "We want justice".

The CM asked for patience and five minutes of their time.

Mamata Banerjee shared that she has also risen from student movements and that she couldn't sleep last night which the doctors were protesting in the rain, stated a report by the Telegraph.

She ask Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hang the culprits within three months and demanded justice for the deceased doctor.

CM Banerjee also requested doctors to get back to work and that she will deal with their demands concerning the Director General (DG), Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

She shared that even the doctors' parents are worried and that they should join work. "Prinicipals will become Rogi Kalyan Samiti chairman with representative of police, junior doctors and nurses," she mentioned as per Telegraph updates.

She refuted any connections with the culprits and assured that she will not take any action againts doctors. "I am not Uttar Pradesh," she said.

She said that Rogi Kalyan Samiti stands cancelled and returned back. But right before she did, she reminded them that she is their "Didi" and that they should give her some time. She also reminded them of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on September 17.

It may be recalled that the doctors have been protesting outside Swasthya Bhawan since September 10, demanding justice for the deceased doctor Abhaya, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on August 9.