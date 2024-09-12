"I am ready to resign,” says CM Mamata over failed talks with RG Kar protestors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, Thursday, September 12, offered to resign "for the sake of people" and said she also wants justice for the 31-year-old RG Kar hospital trainee doctor, as stated in a report by PTI.

"I apologise to the people of Bengal who expected an end to the RG Kar impasse today. They (junior doctors) came to Nabanna but did not sit for the meeting. I request them to go back to work," Banerjee told a press conference.

"I am ready to resign for the sake of the people as, despite my best intentions and efforts in the last three days, the medics declined to hold talks," the chief minister said.

According to an X post of ANI, CM Mamata said she has tried her “best” to talk with protesting doctors.

"I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited 3 days for them that they should have come and settle their problem. Even when they didn't accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited three days with my highest officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG (Director General) and my MoS (Minister of State). I am sorry,” she said.

She also said that even after the protestors defied orders from the apex court, we have not taken any action against them.

“Though, three days passed after the Supreme Court verdict but we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes we have to tolerate” she said.

The apex court on September 9, directed the protestors to resume their duty, citing that 'the duty of the medics is to save lives, and this commitment cannot be compromised.

The court dictated that the doctors resume work by 5 pm, September 10, and also ensured they would be exempted from any adverse action if they resumed their duty.

Defying the order of SC, the doctors pledged to continue protesting till their demands were met.

Protesting doctors agreed to meet Mamata Banerjee when they sent an email and put forward conditions before the CM today, Wednesday, September 11.

However, the talk failed today.