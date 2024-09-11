Kolkata rape-murder case: Protesting doctors ‘discussing’ CM Banerjee’s proposal to meet

The protesting doctors in Kolkata have announced that they are currently deliberating over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invitation to meet and discuss their concerns.

Today, Wednesday, September 11, the state government invited the doctors protesting the rape and murder incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College to meet with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 6 pm. An email was sent to the junior doctors by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant in this regard suggesting that a delegation of 12-15 doctors meet the CM at Nabanna (State Secretariat).

Speaking about this development, a protesting junior doctor told EdexLive, “The email we received from the Chief Secretary today did not specify that the Chief Minister intends to meet us personally. It only mentioned that 15 doctors should approach the secretariat. Other details have come to us through media reports. Secondly, the email also had no mention of our five demands. It just mentioned the Supreme Court’s order urging us to get back to our duties.”

The letter saga…

The first invitation for the meeting was sent to the protesting doctors yesterday evening, September 10 at 6.12 pm by West Bengal’s Principal Secretary (Health) Narayan Nigam.

“Reference ongoing agitation. Your small delegation (max 10 persons) may visit Nabanna now to meet senior government representatives. List of delegation members may be sent by return mail,” the email read.

However, the invitation was turned down by the doctors who are currently protesting outside the state health secretariat in Kolkata, demanding the resignation of several health authorities including Principal Secretary (Health) Narayan Nigam.

The doctors have continued their sit-in protest in front of the state health secretariat, Swasthya Bhawan, despite the Supreme Court’s deadline for them to return to duties immediately.

In response to the state government’s invitation, the junior doctors also sent an email to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, reiterating their five demands — Justice for the rape and murder victim, disciplinary action against former RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh, removal of state health authorities like state Health Secretary, Director of Health Education (DHE), and Director of Health Services (DHS), resignation of Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and proper security arrangements across state’s medical colleges and hospitals.

The junior doctors also urged the CM to allow at least 25-30 delegates and for their meeting to be live-casted in order to ensure transparency. They also asked the state government to send an invitation through the official channels.

Finally, a letter was sent to the protesting doctors from Chief Secretary Manoj Pant today, September 11, inviting them to the state secretariat.

“We value your openness to dialogue, as constructive discussions are essential for addressing concerns and working together to improve our healthcare infrastructure. Through such engagement, we can create a safer, more secure environment for everyone in our institutions, Once again, as another opportunity, we invite your delegation-preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues to join us for a discussion at 6.00 pm today, i.e. 11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimidated by email,” the letter read.