“Planned Conspiracy”: Former JNU professor writes to President Murmu about “gross misappropriation” of his research

Professor Rajeev Kumar, a retired professor from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) wrote to the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, September 5, detailing various instances of academic misconduct in the university, and the administration’s apathy towards them.

In his open letter (which EdexLive has accessed) to President Droupadi Murmu, who is also Visitor to JNU and other central universities in India, he alleges that Om Prakash, his former PhD mentee stole significant portions of his research and reproduced them verbatim in a research paper submitted to the reputed journal Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Transactions on Computational Social Systems (IEEE TSCS), along with seven other authors.

Prof Rajeev Kumar wrote to President Murmu, who worked as a teacher before her foray into politics on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. He states, “Through a gross misappropriation, JNU has effectively handed over my forty years of research contributions to fraudulent academics.”

These authors, who are located in India, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America, are “linked to paper-mill authoring”, and “have admitted their fraud”, Prof Kumar writes.

However, he alleges that JNU “protected the wrongdoers” by “appointing a new fake supervisor” to his mentee, that is, Prof DK Lobiyal, who is the former Dean of the School of Computer and Systems Science at JNU. This allowed Prof Lobiyal to wrongfully “take ownership” of his research and intellectual contributions to the mentee’s PhD thesis, and JNU has not acted to correct this “severe academic fraud” despite multiple letters.

Therefore, he requests the President to intervene in the matter to restore his research, which he conducted throughout his four-decade-long career at various premier institutes, namely the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and JNU.

“Systematic targeting by JNU,” the professor alleges

According to Prof Rajeev Kumar, the wrongful appointment of Prof Lobiyal as the PhD supervisor to his mentees — Om Prakash and Akhilesh Rawat, who are both assistant professors now — and the subsequent theft of his research by Om Prakash has roots in his tenure as a professor at IIT Kharagpur in 2006.

It was during this time that he exposed several discrepancies in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), leading to widespread reforms in the system. The Supreme Court of India also hailed him as an “unsung hero” in 2012. However, this recognition has become his “arch nemesis in JNU”, he writes.

Upon being persecuted at IIT Kharagpur from 2007 to 2015, Prof Kumar subsequently joined JNU. By this time, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU was Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, who served as a member of IIT’s Joint Action Board from 2006 to 2008.

“I faced persecution, in several forms, by the JNU admin since joining Prof M Jagadesh Kumar as the Vice Chancellor,” he writes. He first mentions how JNU tried to relieve him in 2017, and how he was able to join back only after the President’s intervention.

Talking about the ways in which Prof Jagadesh Kumar allegedly targeted him after this, Prog Kumar writes, “My rejoining made the then Vice-Chancellor more vengeful and red-faced. He also created issues in my confirmation, which the Hon'ble High Court resolved in July 2018.”

Then, he further claims that Prof Jagadesh Kumar, in collusion with the Former Dean of the Department of Computer Sciences Dr TV Vijay Kumar and the Current Dean of the Department Dr Zahid Raza, initiated an “unlawful inquiry based on a false complaint from a fraudulent individual”, against him.

This complaint, which was based on a “dissenting note” during a school meeting on January 31, 2020, preceded a “relentless cycle of Inquiry Meetings and the formation of multiple Inquiry Committees” which dragged on for five years, until his retirement in March 2024.

Due to this, his vigilance clearance was withdrawn, and he was rendered ineligible to apply for promotions or higher positions.

Prof Kumar further alleges that both Dr Vijay Kumar and Dr Raza have been accused (allegedly) of offences under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplaces (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, which were not investigated by JNU.

In addition, a month before he vacated the office of the Vice-Chancellor in 2022, Prof Jagadesh Kumar directed Akhilesh Rawat and Om Prakash to replace him with another supervisor for their PhDs.

Subsequently, Prof Zahid Raza and Prof Vikay Kumar issued the instructions, that “no other student from the 46 faculty members retiring within the next three years received,” Prof Kumar writes.

He accuses Dr Zahid Raza of also delaying the thesis submissions of Om Prakash and Akhilesh Rawat on purpose and got Prof DK Lobiyal appointed as their supervisor — much after the completion of their PhD theses.

JNU PhD Ordinances state that “If a Research Supervisor, under whose guidance a thesis has been prepared in part or in full, ceases to be a teacher of the University, the Research Scholar shall be allotted a new Research Supervisor", something he claims that no research institution in India follows, as research supervisors continue to guide the research of PhD candidates even after retirement.

While Akhilesh Rawat submitted his thesis and cleared his viva voce, Om Prakash published key research segments from his PhD work in the IEEE TSCS journal with seven other authors, writes Prof Kumar.

Alleging a planned conspiracy by the aforementioned academicians, he further writes, “These are the most heinous academic wrongdoings in the Academic/Scientific Community due to flawed PhD ordinances.”

Thus, he demands that the President of India intervene in the matter and ensure the following:

Amend the University Grants Commission and JNU PhD Ordinances concerning the superannuation of the supervisor Formulate academic regulations to prevent Fake Supervision, Fake Authorship and co-authorship with “Paper-Mill Authors” Constitute a Technical Expert Committee consisting of independent technical experts, preferably from IITs to identify the issues and suggest preventive measures, Investigate the alleged misappropriation by Om Prakash and seven fake authors of the IEEE paper and take appropriate action Restore him as the sole PhD Supervisor of Akhilesh Rawat and Om Prakash and maintain the status quo of their PhD Theses as of March 31, 2024

Incidentally, Prof Rajeev Kumar wrote to the then President Dr Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago on the same date, September 5, 2014, seeking their intervention after IIT Kharagpur suspended and forcefully retired him due to his whistleblowing and activism.