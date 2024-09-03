Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulates students for raising voice for women's safety

Speaking on the Aparajita anti-rape bill at the West Bengal Assembly today, Tuesday, September 3, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said that it was a historic one.

The Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled in the assembly to ensure safety of women as well as children by revising and also introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

This was happening in connection to the August 9 rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata which has sparked a nationwide outcry and demand for better safety and security for women,

The CM also clarified that the day the female doctor passed away, she spoke to the parents. She stated that all audio, video and CCTV footage was handed over to them, as stated in a tweet by ANI.

She also went on to say that every day, she will stand up for the safety of women. "I congratulate everyone from civil societies to students who are raising their voices for women's safety," she said.

Banerjee also pointed out that it was today, September 3, 43 years ago that United Nations formed a committee for the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women to protect the rights of women.