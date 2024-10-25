NEET-PG SC case: Next hearing listed for "non-miscellaneous Day" for final disposal

Today, Friday, October 25, the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 case was heard by the Supreme Court. The bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra were present for the hearing.

A short affidavit was filed by the Under Secretary of Ministry of Health, as per Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija, who was appearing for the petitioners. It was learnt during the course of the hearing that National Board of Examination had filed a response too.

The petitioners sought a direction to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to release answer keys and concerns for counselling were raised as well.

Senior Advocate Vibha Makhija pointed out, "The information memorandum is not published and also there is no SOP as to how the exam is to be conducted. Even the States are confused regarding counselling to be conducted," as stated in a tweet by Bar and Bench.