WATCH: Telangana Police detaining women TGPSC Group 1 protestors?

Protesting aspirants of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 examination allege that Hyderabad police detained women protestors and took them to an “unknown place” today, October 17.

Taking to X, the protestors said this happened when they were holding a candlelight march in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad.

Videos of the incident circulating online show protestors being apprehended by police personnel in the middle of their march and forcefully hoisted into police vans.

The police also detained about 50 aspirants who were protesting at the Gandhi Nagar Park in the city this evening.

To recall, TGPSC aspirants have been protesting against Government Order 29 (GO 29), which amended the TSPSC selection ratio of 1:50 and altered the selection process.

Currently, the Telangana High Court is hearing petitions filed by aspirants, challenging GO 29.

Aspirants urge the state government to stay the exams till the Telangana High Court delivers a judgement on the matters.

While it was speculated that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud would discuss the aspirants’ issues and come forward with a resolution today, nothing of that sort has happened yet.