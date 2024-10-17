NEET-UG 2024: Review petition challenging SC’s July 23 verdict to be heard on Monday, October 21

A review petition filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against its recent verdict refusing to conduct NEET-UG 2024 exam afresh has been tentatively listed to be heard by the apex court on Monday, October 21.

The petitioner, invoking Article 137 of the Constitution, contests the court's ruling from July 23, which stated that there was no systemic leak of the question paper that would compromise the integrity of the competitive exam.

Filed over a month ago on August 31, the review petition has now been accepted for consideration by the Supreme Court after 45 days.

According to the Supreme Court’s official website, the case is set to be heard on October 21 tentatively.

In its significant July 23 verdict, a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud acknowledged the potential consequences for over two million students who took the NEET-UG exam on May 5. However, the bench, which also included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified that its decision would not hinder authorities from taking action against candidates who gained admission through dishonest means.

Based on the Supreme Court’s order, the Union Ministry of Education also established a seven-member expert panel — headed by Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman of ISRO and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur — to recommend effective measures for the conduct of transparent, smooth and fair examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NEET-UG 2024 exam has been surrounded by significant controversy this year, marred by allegations of paper leaks, instances of malpractice, and rising cutoff ranks. These issues fueled speculation and raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.