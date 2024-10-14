RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court to hear the case tomorrow, 2 pm?

During its fifth and last hearing on October 30, the Supreme Court had directed the National Task Force (NTF), which it had formed to look into the safety and security concerns of healthcare professionals, to submit its interim report in the next hearing, which was scheduled for today, Monday, October 14.

This is the suo-motu case that the Supreme Court had taken up regarding the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor that had taken place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. RG Kar is a west Bengal-run government hospital.

A few other updates from the last hearing were that the fact that doctors are being attacked came up; the threat culture which continues to make doctors feel vulnerable and fearful of reporting for duties; the CJI informed that “substantial leads” have come up in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and more, as per a report by The Telegraph.