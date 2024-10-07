RG Kar case: Rally, symbolic hunger strike at medical colleges & hospitals of Bengal tomorrow

Protesting junior physicians in West Bengal have announced a rally in Kolkata from the Central College Square to Dharmatala at 4.30 pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, to seek justice for the rape and death of a woman postgraduate medical doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The medics also continued their fast-unto-death for the third day in a row today, Monday, October 7, to stress their demands for workplace safety, despite the state government's failure to address their concerns.

"Tomorrow we will also be holding a symbolic hunger strike at all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. Representatives of various doctors' associations will take part in it. This will start at 9 pm Tuesday and will continue till 9 pm,” a junior doctor told PTI.

“We will also hold a rally in Kolkata. We, on behalf of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum, invite all those who have been beside us since Day 1 of our protest," the medic added.

Six junior medics have been fasting till death since Saturday evening, October 5, with one more joining them later.

Senior members of West Bengal's Joint Platform of Doctors considered joining the fast to show sympathy with the junior doctors.

"Our fast-unto-death is on. We have not received any message from the state government. We will continue the protest until all our demands are met. No external pressure will be able to move us from our path of protest seeking justice for our deceased sister. It's now or never," Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor, told PTI.

Mahato, who is a doctor at RG Kar Hospital joined Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja, and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College, Arnab Mukhopadhyay of SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College in the fast-unto-death.

Two senior female doctors, Srabani Maitra and Srabani Chakraborty, began a 24-hour fast at the protest location to show sympathy for the junior medics.

"We have joined the young doctors to support them. Moreover, 10-13 other senior doctors will join them. They will also fast for the next 24 hours," Mitra said.

Both Mitra and Chakraborty are former students of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"We are checking the health parameters of those who are on an indefinite fast. They have been fasting for over 36 hours. This may hamper their health and we do not want to take any chance. The West Bengal government will be held responsible in case of any fatality," one of the agitating doctors told PTI.

The junior medics also accused the Kolkata Police of non-cooperation when they were denied permission to put up bio-toilets at the protest location at Dorina Crossing in the city's Dharmatala neighbourhood.

To guarantee transparency, the junior medics have installed CCTV cameras where their colleagues are protesting.