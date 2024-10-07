Justice for Abhaya: Two North Bengal Medical College medicos begin indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with WBJDF

"Demand for Justice: Hunger strike, 24 hours elapsed"

As the clock ticks away, the protesting members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) hold their ground vehemently. And they are not alone.

Their indefinite hunger strike has been emboldened by 24 junior doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC), who in a display of solidarity, have joined the movement with demands similar to that of WBJDF.

Their main demand is justice for Abhaya, the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was raped and murdered on August 9.

They are as follows:

1) Justice must be ensured for Abhaya quickly and transparently by means of a proper investigation.

2) The health ministry must take responsibility for administrative incompetence and corruption in the health sector and the health secretary must be removed from his position immediately.

3) A central referral system must be implemented immediately in all hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

4) Each medical college and hospital must establish a digital bed vacancy monitor.

5) As soon as possible, college-based task forces must be formed in all medical colleges and hospitals with elected representation from junior doctors, ensuring the availability of CCTV, on-call rooms, bathrooms, helpline numbers, and panic buttons as needed.

6) Police protection in hospitals must be increased. Permanent male and female police personnel should be appointed, rather than civic volunteers.

7) The vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and health workers in hospitals must be filled immediately.

8) Inquiry committees should be established in each medical college to punish those involved in threat syndicates. An inquiry committee should also be formed at the state level.

9) Student union elections must be held immediately in every medical college. All colleges should recognise the RDAs (Resident Doctors’ Association). Elected representation of students and junior doctors must be ensured in all decision-making committees of colleges/hospitals.

10) A rapid investigation process should be initiated regarding the widespread allegations of corruption and irregularities within the WBMC (West Bengal Medical Council) and WBHRB (West Bengal Health Recruitment Board).

As per a junior resident, Dr Koustav from NBMC, the doctors have been agitating against the government's reservation towards the stated demands since yesterday, Sunday, October 6. Furthermore, he added that two doctors have begun an indefinite hunger strike from today, Monday, October 7.

The doctor mentioned that, although the course of action is still being developed, the protest has not yet encountered any resistance from the authorities. They also stated that the protest will continue until a resolution is reached.