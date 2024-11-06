Trump 2.0 planning to end citizenship by birth in USA on Day 1 of assuming office?

Donald Trump, the likely incoming President of the United States of America (USA), has stated that ending automatic citizenship for children by birth is one of his top priorities.

This plan, according to the official Trump-Vance campaign website, is to sign an executive order to this effect on Day 1.

Times of India reports that automatic citizenship for children will not be limited to those born to illegal immigrants.

The draft order states, "It will direct federal agencies to require that at least one parent be a US citizen or lawful permanent resident for their future children to become automatic US citizens."

While the draft executive order claims to accurately read the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, immigration lawyers and activists told the Times of India that the measure, if passed, will be challenged in court.

However, if passed, it would be a major setback for the Indian diaspora. According to Pew Research's analysis of the US Census (2022), there were approximately 4.8 million Indian Americans in the United States, with 34 per cent, or 1.6 million, born in the country.

If this executive order is implemented, children born to Indian couples who are neither US citizens nor green card holders (permanent residents) will be ineligible for automatic citizenship.