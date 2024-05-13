Lucknow schools receive bomb threat, students sent home

Several schools in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar received a bomb threat today, Monday, May 13, triggering panic among the school authorities and children.

All the school children were brought out from the classes to the playfields and their parents were sent messages to take them back home, stated a report by IANS.

The schools received an email threatening to blow up the schools.

After receiving information, police teams and bomb disposal squad reached the schools and started investigations.

The schools that received the threat email included Vibgyor High School, LPS PGI branch and St Mary's School.

The police spokesman said that no incriminating object was found in the schools and the cyber cell was now investigating the origin of these emails.

Also today...

At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email today, Monday, May 13, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.