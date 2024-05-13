CBSE Class XII results: 87.98% students pass board exams, pass percentage up by 0.65 since last year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, Monday, May 13, declared the results for Class XII exams 2024, stated a report by PTI.

Girls outshine boys by over 6.40 percentage points and over 91 per cent girls pass exams.

Over 24,000 candidates score above 95 per cent, over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent and over 1.22 lakh students placed in compartment, marginal decrease since last year.

As far as pass percentage of Trivandrum goes, it is 99.91 per cent and the highest in Inida. Vijayawada follows with 99.04 per cent and Chennai comes next with 98.47 per cent.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.

More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres, stated the PTI report.