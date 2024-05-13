CBSE Class X Board exam results OUT: 93.60% students clear exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Board exam results were declared today, Monday, May 13. Girls outshined boys by 2.04 percentage points; 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.

Over 47,000 students scored above 95 per cent, and over 2.12 lakh scored above 90 per cent. Over 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year, stated PTI.

As many as 25,724 schools participated in the examinations and the examinations were held at 7,603 exam centres.

As many as 22,51,812 students registered for the exam; 22,38,827 appeared and 20,95,467 passed the exam. The pass percentage is 93.60 per cent and it is an increase by 0.48 per cent from last year.

The Trivandrum region scored 99.75%, topping the list followed by Vijayawada with 99.60% and Chennai with 99.30%.

Students can download DigiLocker mobile app from Google Play or Apple App Store to access their certificates, declared the notification from the board. Students can also download the Umang app.

It may be recalled that CBSE also declared the Class XII exam results today, May 13.

Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 percentage points and over 91 per cent of girls passed exams.

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95 per cent, over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent. Over 1.22 lakh students were placed in compartment category, a marginal decrease since last year.