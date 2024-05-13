Board exams for Classes X, XII for 2024-25 academic session from February 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the Board exams for Classes X and XII for 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, informed an alert from PTI.

Board exams for Classes X and XII for the 2024-25 academic session will be conducted from February 15 next year, CBSE's Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced today, Monday, May 13.

The results for the 2024 Board exams were announced earlier today, May 13, with girls outshining boys in both the classes.

"The board has decided to conduct the 2025 exams from February 15, 2025," Bhardwaj said.

The 2024 board exams also began on February 15 for Classes X and XII. These concluded in 28 and 47 days, respectively.

Let's briefly look at the results of Class X and XII CBSE announced earlier today.

Class X

Girls outshined boys by 2.04 percentage points; 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exam.

Over 47,000 students scored above 95 per cent, and over 2.12 lakh scored above 90 per cent. Over 1.32 lakh students were placed in 'compartment', a marginal decrease since last year.

Class XII

Girls outshined boys by over 6.40 percentage points and over 91 per cent girls passed the exams.

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95 per cent, over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent and over 1.22 lakh students placed in compartment category, marginal decrease since last year.