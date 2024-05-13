At least 4 Jaipur schools receive email bomb threats

At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email today, Monday, May 13, police said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.

"Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.

Recent hoax bomb threats at schools

Bomb threats in at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat were received on May 6, just a day before the Prime Minister's visit for polling in the state.

Also, a threat email was sent to more than 80 schools in the Delhi-NCR region in the early hours of Wednesday, May 1.

The email ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the threat letter is 'sawariim@mail.ru', the sources revealed to ANI.

As per the investigation so far, it has been revealed that 'Sawariim' (clashing of the swords) is an Arabic word, that has been used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.