Karnataka: Man who chopped off minor girl's head arrested; AIDSO demands "exemplary punishment" for culprit

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly killed a minor girl after their proposed marriage was put off, was arrested today, Saturday, May 11, police said, stated a report by PTI.

The arrest comes two days after the 16-year-old girl was brutally killed by Prakash, who severed her head and took it along with him. The incident was reported from Surlabbi village in Madikeri, Karnataka.

According to police, the girl's engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday, May 9. She had recently cleared her Class X exam.

An interruption

However, someone informed the Child Helpline number and officials from the Child Welfare Department reached the girl, Meena's house and counselled both the families saying that if they went ahead with the marriage, it would attract provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Child Marriage Act.

Both families agreed that only after Meena attained the age of 18 she would be married to Prakash.

The officials and the groom's family then left the place.

However, at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, May 9, Prakash barged into Meena's house, kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon, generally used for cutting trees.

He then dragged the girl outside for about 100 metres, chopped off her head and fled the scene with it, Superintendent of Police (Kodagu), Ramarajan K, told PTI.

The victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital where the woman was treated for her injuries.

"After an extensive search, the accused was arrested on Saturday (May 11)," the police official added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, police said.

AIDSO issues statement

All India Democratic Students Organisation's (AIDSO) Mysuru District Secretary Chandrakala issued a statement condemning the "brutal murder" of Meena. She also demanded "exemplary punishment for the culprit to prevent such heinous acts from recurring."

The statement read: "The reason behind this perverted mindset, which led to the girl's neck being cut with a woodcutter's sword, demonstrates the increasing cultural degradation in society...AIDSO feels that the only solution to this is a cultural movement among students and youth to put a stop to such incidents."