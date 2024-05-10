NEET UG 2024 paper leak: Over 20 students provided question paper before exam, says Patna police

The latest updates being reported in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 paper leak case from Bihar is that question papers were provided to about 20 medical aspirants a night before the examination.

As per a report by The Times of India, a top official informed that candidates from different places in Bihar were brought to a rented accommodation at Ramkrishna Nagar in Patna, where they were provided with the question papers.

Reportedly, the Patna police had received a tip-off about the suspected paper leak a couple of hours ahead of the exam.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Patna police arrested 14 people for cheating and alleged paper leak of the NEET UG 2024 examination, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

An FIR was also registered against the examinees and others with the Shastri Nagar police station of Patna under Sections 407, 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the paper leak gang allegedly took Rs 30 to Rs 50 lakh from many candidates and then accommodated them in lodges of Patna where they were provided question papers, claiming to be that of NEET-UG, for memorising, news reports added.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any claims of a paper leak calling them “baseless”. This was done via an official statement released one day after the exam was conducted on Sunday, May 5.

However, seems like the allegations are not just limited to Bihar.

In a report by IANS, it was revealed that a criminal case has been registered against a school teacher in Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal district and two others for their alleged involvement in trying to help six candidates appearing for the NEET UG competitive exam by promising to solve their papers for a sum of Rs 10 lakh each.

A Physics teacher identified as Tushar Bhatt, who was the Deputy Superintendent of the exam at the centre, was booked along with two others, reported NDTV.