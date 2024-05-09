IIT Kanpur alumnus hangs self in Mumbai

A 23-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur alumnus allegedly died by suicide in his flat in Mahim in Mumbai, a police official said today, Thursday, May 9, stated a report by PTI.

Rohan Kumar Jha, a IIT Kanpur graduate and an MBA, hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat near Sithladevi Temple on Wednesday evening, May 8, the official said.

"He is a native of Patna in Bihar. Jha was working in an insurance firm at a good salary. After being alerted, police arrived at the site and rush him to Sion hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

A probe into the death is underway and his friends, relatives etc are being spoken to, the official added.

"We have not found any suicide note. The body was handed over to kin," the Mahim police station official said.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111