Assam AHSEC Class XII exam results OUT! 2,42,794 students pass exam

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on today, Thursday, May 9, declared the results of the Class XII examination, 2024.

A total of 2,73,908 students appeared in this year's examination and 2,42,794 students have passed, AHSEC said, as stated in a report by ANI.

This year, 88.24 per cent of students have passed in the Arts stream, 90.29 per cent of students passed in the Science stream, 88.28 per cent of students passed in the Commerce stream and 85.78 per cent of students passed in the Vocational stream.

According to the results declared by AHSEC, 1,77,434 students have passed in the Arts stream, 49,256 students passed in the Science stream, 15,356 students passed in the Commerce stream and 748 students passed in the Vocational stream.

On the other hand, in the Arts stream, 41,133 students passed by getting 60 per cent and above marks while 25,437 students passed with 60 per cent, and above marks in the Science stream, 6192 students in the Commerce stream, and 163 students in the Vocational stream.

In 2023, the pass percentage was 70.12 percent in the Arts stream, 84.96 per cent in the Science stream, and 79.57 per cent in the Commerce stream.