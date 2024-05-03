Telangana police’s closure report of Rohith Vemula’s case absolves former VC, BJP leaders

A closure report in the case of the death of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar from University of Hyderabad (UoH) who died by suicide in January 2016, has been filed by the Telangana police, reported The News Minute.

The closure report absolves Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was then the Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD); Secunderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Bandaru Dattatreya; Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao; the then Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders.

The closure report, as per The News Minute story, will be submitted to the Telangana High Court today, Friday, May 3. It states that Rohith did not belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The New Indian Express had reported that a “confidential report” from Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) M Ramana Kumar to the Government Pleader (GP) for Home department had stated that Rohith was not a Dalit and that he belonged to Vaddera caste which falls under the BC category.

Two weeks after Rohith’s death, the Madhapur ACP wrote to the GP about the investigation so far, wherein, he mentioned that Rohith Vemula belonged to Vaddera caste which falls under the BC category and not SC and that this was based on the statements given by village tahsildar, family members and so on.

However, students of UoH produced a digitally certified document procured from AP government’s Mee Seva centre, dated June 16, 2015, that stated Vemula Rohith Chakrvarthi belonged to Mala (SC) community.

Even Rohith's mother, Radhika Vemula, issued a clarification on the matter.