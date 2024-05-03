JNU Students' Union calls for effigy burning against Telangana police for "misleading" Rohith Vemula closure report

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has called for an effigy burning "agasint the Telangana police for misleading and infuriating closure report against Rohith Vemula". This will be happening today, Thursday, May 3, 5.30 pm at Sabarmati Dhaba on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU campus).

The poster, shared by Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA) on their social media page on X, formerly Twitter, was posted today at 2.19 pm.

The poster also poignantly features a few lines from the suicide note of Rohith Vemula, "I am Untouchable. My spirit is untouchable, my passion is untouchable. My desire to see India that does not discriminate is untouchable".