JNU Students' Union calls for effigy burning against Telangana police for "misleading" Rohith Vemula closure report

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has called for an effigy burning "agasint the Telangana police for misleading and infuriating closure report against Rohith Vemula". This will be happening today, Thursday, May 3, 5.30 pm at Sabarmati Dhaba on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU campus).
The poster, shared by Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA) on their social media page on X, formerly Twitter, was posted today at 2.19 pm.
The poster also poignantly features a few lines from the suicide note of Rohith Vemula, "I am Untouchable. My spirit is untouchable, my passion is untouchable. My desire to see India that does not discriminate is untouchable".
A closure report in the case of the death of Rohith Vemula, the PhD scholar from University of Hyderabad (UoH) who died by suicide in January 2016, has been filed by the Telangana police, reported The News Minute.
The closure report absolves Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who was then the Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD); Secunderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Bandaru Dattatreya; Member of Legislative Council (MLC) N Ramachander Rao; the then Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Appa Rao and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders.