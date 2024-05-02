Pro-Palestine protests on US campus: Pulitzer Prize Board recognises efforts of student journalists

In universities around the world, particularly in some of the largest democracies, students are protesting for the cause of Palestine and their voices are allegedly being suppressed. They are getting the word out under dire circumstances.

In the United States (US), for example, thousands of students and faculty members have been arrested at prominent schools like Columbia, Yale, Princeton, University of California, Los Angles (UCLA), New York University (NYU), University of Texas, and many more. At least 20 more campuses are also protesting for the same cause.

Amidst this, a statement has been released from the Pulitzer Prize Board acknowledging their journalism.

"As we gather to consider the nation’s finest and most courageous journalism, the Pulitzer Prize Board would like to recognize the tireless efforts of student journalists across our nation’s college campuses, who are covering protests and unrest in the face of great personal and academic risk," said the statement released today, Thursday, May 2, via the official website, www.pulitzer.org.

"We would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary real-time reporting of student journalists at Columbia University, where the Pulitzer Prizes are housed, as the New York Police Department was called onto campus on Tuesday night," the statement specified.

"In the spirit of press freedom, these students worked to document a major national news event under difficult and dangerous circumstances and at risk of arrest," they stated.