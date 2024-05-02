Coimbatore: 18-year-old nursing student attempts suicide by jumping from fourth floor of college hostel

Coimbatore City Police are investigating a suicide attempt by an 18-year-old girl at her college hostel at Saravanampatti, a neighbourhood of Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday, May 1, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, S Babisha, a native of Kanyakumari district, was a first-year nursing student in a private college in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. She stayed in the hostel on the college campus.

On May 1 morning, Babisha reportedly jumped from the fourth floor. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said that due to a love affair, the girl took the extreme step. Saravanampatti Police registered a case and further investigation is on.

Another recent suicide

It may be recalled that at the National Institute of Technology (NID), Durgapur on April 29, Arpan Ghosh, a second-year undergraduate student of Mechanical Engineering, died by suicide and protests ensued.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111