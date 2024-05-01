Over 80 Delhi-NCR schools received bomb threats; nothing found, assure police, MHA

Panic gripped school students and parents early morning today, Wednesday, May 1, after at least 80 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, officials said, stated a report by PTI.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found.

"Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol," Delhi Police said in a post on X.

"Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace," it said.

Multiple schools in the national capital, including Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Sanskriti School, Indian School, St Thomas School and Amity School in Pushp Vihar, faced a chilling bomb threat via email today, Wednesday, May 1, stated a report by IANS.

A senior police official said that in the preliminary inquiry, it appears that numerous emails have been sent since Tuesday, April 30, following a similar pattern.