Delhi's Mother Mary School gets bomb threat; premises evacuated

Mother Mary School located at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi received a bomb threat via email in New Delhi today, Wednesday morning, May 1, police officials said, stated a report by PTI.

The school premises was evacuated and local police was informed, they said.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been called and a search operation is underway, a police officer said.

Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats too, they said.

Recent bomb threats

Amid the rise in bomb threat incidents in various educational institutions, another such circumstance was reported at one of the Delhi University (DU) colleges.

Police said that on March 7, panic gripped the Ram Lal Anand College of Delhi University after a staff member received a bomb threat message on his mobile phone, as stated in a report by PTI.

The threat turned out to be a hoax and the police filed an FIR.

It may also be recalled that at least 13 private schools across the Chennai city received bomb threats via email on February 8, reported The New Indian Express.

The schools, located in areas like Mannady, JJ Nagar, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Nandambakkam, and Royapettah, were checked thoroughly by multiple bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams, according to police.