NEET-PG 2024: Results to be out on July 15; here are other vital dates as per new NMC notice

As per a Public Notice put out by the National Medical Commission's Post Graduate Medical Education Board (NMC PGMEB), the results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be declared on July 15 and the counselling will begin on August 5 and will go on till October 15, 2024. This notice was released today, Wednesday, March 20.

Moreover, as informed by the notice, the academic session will begin on September 16 and the last date of joining will be October 21, 2024.

"In a meeting held by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), National Medical Commission with Medical

Counseling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, the following timeline has been decided", read the notice signed by Aujemnder Singh, Deputy Secretary, PGMEB.

"It has also been decided that the cutoff date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG-2024 is 15th Aug 2024", read the notice.

"All candidates desirous of taking the NEET PG-2024 are requested to take cognizance of the above dates", the notice concluded.