UPSC postpones Civil Services Prelims exam to June 16 due to Lok Sabha polls

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, Tuesday, March 19, postponed the civil services preliminary examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections, stated a report by PTI.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

"Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024," it said.

But as far as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) goes, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had earlier said, “NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates on 20 and 25 May. After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May.”

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Counting of votes will be on June 4.