Ambedkar University Delhi students protest against CAA

Several students of the BR Ambedkar University in Delhi today, Thursday, March 14, staged a demonstration against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The protest was called by left-affiliated student outfits of the varsity, including the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Holding posters and banners with messages such as "Say no to CAA", the students gathered on the campus and raised slogans against the implementation of the CAA.

The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

On Wednesday, March 13, students led by the SFI protested at the Delhi University Arts Faculty demanding the withdrawal of CAA.

More than 50 students were detained by the Delhi Police.

Protests were also held at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday, March 12, with students demanding that cases against the anti-CAA protesters who participated in the 2019 agitation be rolled back.