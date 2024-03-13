NEET MDS: Ministry issues clarification on lack of exam centres in North East states

Responding to news reports regarding the lack of exam centres when it comes to the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) exam, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from the official social media account on X, clarified that there are exam centres in the North East. The post was out up today, March 13.

"With reference to some media reports suggesting there are no exam centres in the North East, it is clarified that there are NEET MDS examination centres in north-eastern states. There are exam centres in Shillong, Naharlagun, Kohima, Aizawl, Guwahati and Kolkata", read the tweet which was posted today, March 13, at 6.25 pm.

A few tweets, in response to the ministry's tweet, have asked that one must not digress from the issue regarding the lack of sufficient exam centres.

Students have been complaining about lack of sufficient exam centres on social media with regards to the NEET MDS exam which is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2024.

It may also be recalled that a NEET MDS postponement case is pending in the Supreme Court and the date of hearing is March 15, 2024. Many have been rendered ineligible for the exam due to the cut-off date for internships hence, the appeal for postponement.