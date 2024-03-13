Lucknow: School boy brutally stabbed, probe underway

A Class XII student of a well-known school in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was stabbed by a rival student and his accomplice.

The victim, who hails from Basti district, suffered severe injuries, including punctured intestines, and required amputation.

The victim’s father lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused on Tuesday, March 12. The incident that led to the stabbing, began during a party at a restaurant in Gomti Nagar on March 3, where a friend of the victim had an argument with the prime accused, a student from a school in Indira Nagar, as per an IANS copy.

Tensions flared further when the minor accused confronted the victim’s friend again in Munshipuliya. The victim tried to intervene and filmed the accused’s aggressive behaviour on his phone, which further angered the accused.

How it all unfolded

On March 6, the accused assaulted the victim while he was returning from a local vegetable market. The victim asked his friends to mediate in the conflict. However, under the guise of negotiation, he agreed to meet the victim and his friends on the afternoon of March 7.

The location, as per the accused’s request, was near an overhead water tank in Sector 12 of Indira Nagar.

In a sudden turn of events, the accused lured the victim away from his friends and launched a brutal attack. He inflicted severe wounds on the victim’s abdomen, before fleeing with his accomplices.

The victim’s friends immediately alerted police and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The victim was discharged from the hospital on Monday night, March 11, after which his father lodged the FIR.

Indira Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Tiwari said that an FIR has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).