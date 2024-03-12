Kerala University's Arts Festival cancelled amidst clashes; students disappointed

In response to escalating conflicts and protests during the Kerala University Art Festival, Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal cancelled the event on Monday, March 11, as stated in a report by ANI.

The Registrar KS Anilkumar following the vice-chancellor's directive, announced the cessation of the arts festival and emphasised that further decisions would be contingent on resolving the existing issues and addressing complaints.

The primary concern cited by the vice-chancellor was the safety of the students and the university, prompting the decision to halt the ongoing arts festival.

The registrar, in line with the instructions, prohibited additional competitions and the announcement of results. The organising committee and union chairman were instructed to cease all activities related to the arts festival.

The cancellation caught many students unaware, leading to spontaneous protests against the vice-chancellor's decision. Despite the unrest, the vice-chancellor defended the move, citing the need for a secure environment.

Hopes of participants dashed

"We came for one day, we don't have many dresses. It is so difficult for us. The university didn't give importance to the hard work that we put in for the last two months. Our exams are coming next week. We cancelled our classes. We put hearts and minds into this programme for the last two months. At last, they are saying they are cancelling the programme," Saranya, a participant, told ANI.

"Our students worked hard for this programme. We are all disappointed," said Girish Assistant professor of Fathima Matha College.

In the aftermath, the police registered cases against the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers involved in the conflicts during the art festival.

Specifically, two cases were filed against SFI activists and one against KSU activists. The charges included SFI workers allegedly attacking KSU workers with deadly weapons, and KSU activists accused of attempting to disrupt the arts festival.

The situation remains tense, awaiting further developments.