UP: 20-year-old IIIT students shot at in mysterious circumstances

A 20-year-old Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) student sustained a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances during the ongoing sports event at IIITA at Jhalwa under the airport police station, the police said, as per an IANS copy.

A complaint is yet to be lodged in this connection but investigations are on to find out how and why the student was shot at, said senior police officials on Monday, March 11.

According to reports, an inter-IIIT Sports Meet is being organised at IIIT in Jhalwa area, in which, students from 22 IIITs in the country are participating.

A student of IIIT Jabalpur, identified as Aniket Jat (20), had also come to participate in the event.

On Saturday, March 9, a volleyball match was going on between Vadodara and Surat teams. Aniket and other students were among the audience.

In the meantime, there was a sound like a cracker being burst and Aniket was found bleeding with an injury in his thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital. The police also reached the hospital upon receiving the information.

Later in the night, it was confirmed that Aniket had suffered a gunshot in his thigh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Varun Kumar said doctors found a bullet in the thigh of the student. However, the circumstances under which the student was shot at are still not known. Primary investigations revealed that the student came from Jabalpur and had no enmity with anyone.

However, he admitted hearing a firecracker-like sound before he was injured. No CCTV footage of the spot is available but efforts are on to identify the person who was carrying a firearm on the spot.