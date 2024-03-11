JNU Students' Union elections to be held on March 22, final result on March 24

After four years, just before the Lok Sabha election, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus is set to witness the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) Election on March 22, the poll body election committee said on Sunday, March 10, stated a PTI report.

Amid students' continuous demand for the Student Union Election, the JNUSU election will held on March 22, and the the final result will be declared on March 24.

The timeline

A tentative voters list will be displayed on March 11, 2024. After the objection in the voter list, the correction in the Voters List will begin on March 12 between 9.00 am - 5.00 pm.

On Thursday, March 14, the Nomination Form will be issued between 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. On March 15, Friday, the nominations can be filed between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm.

On Saturday, March 16, the list of valid nominations will be displayed at 9.00 am, after the display of valid nominations, the withdrawal of nominations will take place between 10.00 am - 1.00 pm. Later on, the final list of candidates will be notified on Saturday at 3.00 pm. A press conference will also held by the election committee on Saturday, March 16.

The School-level General Body Meetings will be organised from March 17 to March 19. The University level General Body Meetings (UGBM) will begin on March 20, 10 am.

The panel has stressed that any corrections to the voters' list will have to be made well in advance before the filing of nominations.

Additional activities

In the meanwhile, the Election Committee has revealed plans for additional activities, such as a presidential debate intended to encourage candidacies to engage in candidacies' open communication, stated the PTI report.

Additionally, a number of General Body Meetings (GBMs) will be held to provide a forum for discussion and debate on current topics.

Shailendra Kumar, the head of the committee, emphasised the significance of these gatherings, saying that they guarantee the electoral process's integrity and transparency in addition to fostering communication between candidates and voters.

He exhorted students to get involved in all of these activities since they will be instrumental in determining the direction the school takes in the future.

Additionally, Kumar stated that a comprehensive timetable for the GBMs will not be made public until the confirmation of the final applicant list.