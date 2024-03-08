Kota: "Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit", states 16-year-old aspirant's suicide note

"Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming poison in his paying guest in Kota, Rajasthan, police informed today, Friday, March 8, stated a PTI report.

The body of Abhishek Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday, March 8, morning. It is suspected that he died late Thursday night (March 7), Circle Officer (CO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dharmveer Singh said.

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.

"Papa Mere se JEE Nahi Ho Payega, Sorry, I quit. (Papa I will not be able to crack JEE. Sorry, I quit)," stated the suicide note which was recovered from his room, the officer said.

Parents sound alarm

The matter came to light after his parents raised an alarm as he was not responding to their repeated phone calls. They asked the paying guest caretaker to check on their son, the CO said.

Today (March 8) morning, when the caretaker peeped through the window of Mandal's room, he found him lying unconscious, he said.

Abhishek was then rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

It is suspected Mandal died after consuming Celphos, a poisonous substance. A vial of the drug was recovered from his room by the police team, the CO said, stated the PTI report.

According to the records from the coaching institute Mandal had been studying in for a year, he was supposed to take the JEE Session I exam on January 29 but he did not appear for it, the DSP said.

The police have placed the body in a mortuary and a post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of his parents from Bihar, he said.